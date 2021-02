(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary denied on Friday media reports about potential dismissal of Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan amid the political crisis.

"This information is not true," spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan told state-run news agency Armenpress.