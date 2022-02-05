(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Turkey and his participation in the diplomatic forum are not discussed, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Saturday.

On Friday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that Pashinyan would pay a visit to Turkey in March and take part in the diplomatic forum in Antalya.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Turkey and participation in the diplomatic forum in Antalya are not discussed," Hunanyan wrote on Facebook.

There are no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia - the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993. Tense relations between the countries are caused by a number of circumstances especially regarding Ankara's support for the Azerbaijani position on the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

In order to normalize bilateral relations, Ankara and Yerevan mutually appointed special envoys, and their first meeting took place in Moscow on January 14. Charter flights between the countries were also announced to be opened.