MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The work of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow will begin on May 25, and before that Armenia will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan will be from Armenia, at the current stage. Pashinyan will join tomorrow," Peskov told a briefing.