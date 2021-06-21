(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is leading in the snap parliamentary election with over 55 percent of the votes, according to the latest data from the Central Electoral Commission.

With about 90 percent of the ballots counted (1,809 out of 2,008 polling stations), the commission said that Pashinyan's party had 55.02 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance was second with 20.41 percent.

Former President Serzh Sargsyan's "I Have Honor" alliance is third with 5.23 percent. Meanwhile, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has 4.10 percent.