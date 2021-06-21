UrduPoint.com
Pashninyan's Party Ahead In Armenia's Parliamentary Vote With 59.49% -Electoral Commission

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:30 AM

Pashninyan's Party Ahead in Armenia's Parliamentary Vote With 59.49% -Electoral Commission

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is leading in the snap parliamentary election with over 59 percent of the votes, according to data from the Central Electoral Commission.

With about 21.

8 percent of the ballots counted (439 out of 2,008 polling stations), the commission said that Pashinyan's party had 59.49 percent, while Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance was second with 18.14 percent.

First data released by the electoral commission showed that the Civil Contract Party had 58 percent, while Armenia Alliance came second with 22 percent of the votes.

