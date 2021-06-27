UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashninyan's Party Won Armenian Parliamentary Elections With 53.91% Of Votes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Pashninyan's Party Won Armenian Parliamentary Elections With 53.91% of Votes

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Armenian central election committee has announced the final results of the snap parliamentarian elections, which took place on June 20: acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party has won with 53.91% of the votes, ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance has got 21.9%, a Sputnik correspondent said on Sunday.

"2,595,512 people were included in the electoral lists at the elections, 1,281,997, or 49.39% of voters, took part in the voting. 688,761 people, or 53.

91%, voted for the Civil Contract [party of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan], 269,481, or 21.9%, - for the Armenia Alliance [of ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan], 66,650, or 5.22%, - for [former President Serzh Sargsyan's] I Have Honor alliance," Tigran Mukuchyan, the head of the central election committee, said.

According to Armenia's law, although Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance has not passed the 7% threshold, it will have seats in the parliament, as the presence of at least three political forces is required.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Armenia Alliance June Sunday

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Rosh ..

32 minutes ago

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

1 hour ago

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.