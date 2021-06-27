YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Armenian central election committee has announced the final results of the snap parliamentarian elections, which took place on June 20: acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party has won with 53.91% of the votes, ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance has got 21.9%, a Sputnik correspondent said on Sunday.

"2,595,512 people were included in the electoral lists at the elections, 1,281,997, or 49.39% of voters, took part in the voting. 688,761 people, or 53.

91%, voted for the Civil Contract [party of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan], 269,481, or 21.9%, - for the Armenia Alliance [of ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan], 66,650, or 5.22%, - for [former President Serzh Sargsyan's] I Have Honor alliance," Tigran Mukuchyan, the head of the central election committee, said.

According to Armenia's law, although Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance has not passed the 7% threshold, it will have seats in the parliament, as the presence of at least three political forces is required.