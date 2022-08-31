Passage of US Ships Through Taiwan Strait Another Provocation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Moscow considers passage of US warships through the Taiwan Strait another provocation aimed at destabilizing situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We regard the passage of two US ships across the Taiwan Strait on August 28 as a new provocation, as part of a chain of provocations aimed at containing Beijing, putting additional pressure on it and destabilizing the situation as a whole," Zakharova told a briefing.