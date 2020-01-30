Passage Through Checkpoints on Russia-China Border to Be Limited Over Coronavirus- Decree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Passage through checkpoints at certain sections of the Russian-Chinese border will be limited starting Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a decree of the Russian cabinet.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier in the day at a cabinet meeting that he had signed an order to close the country's Far Eastern border to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus to Russia.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service's Border Service, the Russian Federal Customs Service and Rospotrebnadzor [Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare] should temporarily limit passage through checkpoints at certain sections of the Russian Federation's state border with the People's Republic of China, starting January 31, 2020, midnight local time," the decree read.