UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passage Through Checkpoints On Russia-China Border To Be Limited Over Coronavirus- Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:55 PM

Passage Through Checkpoints on Russia-China Border to Be Limited Over Coronavirus- Decree

Passage through checkpoints at certain sections of the Russian-Chinese border will be limited starting Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a decree of the Russian cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Passage through checkpoints at certain sections of the Russian-Chinese border will be limited starting Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a decree of the Russian cabinet.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier in the day at a cabinet meeting that he had signed an order to close the country's Far Eastern border to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus to Russia.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service's Border Service, the Russian Federal Customs Service and Rospotrebnadzor [Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare] should temporarily limit passage through checkpoints at certain sections of the Russian Federation's state border with the People's Republic of China, starting January 31, 2020, midnight local time," the decree read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China January Border 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Flo By Shahi Sawari Launches Services For Everyday ..

12 minutes ago

Al-khair university sells degrees: Chief Justice o ..

3 minutes ago

Man commits suicide over a domestic row

1 minute ago

Pakistan stands with China in trying time: FO

1 minute ago

New Islamabad Airport contractor paid Rs 560 mln k ..

4 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.