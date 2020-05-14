Passenger Air Traffic in Spain Decreased by Over 99% in April - State Operator

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Passenger traffic in Spanish airports was down by 99.4 percent in April in comparison to the same period a year ago, the state-run Aena flight operator said on Wednesday in a press release.

Spain imposed a state of alert and effectively banned non-essential travel in mid-March amid the coronavirus outbreak. The current restrictions are in place until May 24, and another extension remains the possibility.

"The airports in Aena's network closed April at 141,014 passengers, a fall of 99.

4% compared to the same month last year. The figures show how the movement of people has been halted to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the operator said, adding that the number of flights fell by 94 percent when compared to 2019.

In addition, freight traffic also fell by almost 60 percent last month.

According to the press release, Aena focused on bringing back Spanish citizens stuck abroad and delivering medical supplies in light of the ongoing health crisis.