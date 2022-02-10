Passenger Bus Comes Under Gunfire in Jerusalem - Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A passenger bus has come under gunfire in Jerusalem, with no people having been injured in the incident, police said.

The shooting took place on the Levi Eshkol Boulevard, police said, adding that they had sent significant forces to the site.

"After carrying out the initial investigative actions at this stage, it turns out that this was not a live shooting from a firearm. There is a suspicion that the incident has a criminal background," police said on late Wednesday.

A suspect has not been found yet.