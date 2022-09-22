Passenger Bus Destroyed in Donetsk After Ukrainian Shelling - DPR Information Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) A passenger bus was destroyed as a result of the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, the Information Ministry of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday.

The DPR said earlier in the day that Ukrainian troops shelled the central district of Donetsk, near the area of the city administration.

As a result of the shelling of a indoor market in the center of Donetsk, several people were killed and injured.

The DPR ministry shared on Telegram a footage featuring rescue services working in a damaged bus. According to the video, there is at least one body in it, and another one is also lying next to the bus. The video is captioned as "the consequences of the shelling at the indoor market."