Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

In connection with the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, the measures to evacuate Russian citizens by aircraft of the Defense Ministry are being completed, and regular passenger flights from Almaty airport resume, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) In connection with the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, the measures to evacuate Russian citizens by aircraft of the Defense Ministry are being completed, and regular passenger flights from Almaty airport resume, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In connection with the stabilization of the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, passenger flights from Almaty Airport have been resumed since January 13," the statement says.