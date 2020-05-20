UrduPoint.com
Passenger Flights Resume In Serbia As Lockdown Lifted - Nikola Tesla Airport

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Air Serbia airline, the flag carrier of the country, will resume commercial flights on May 21, Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that it had already welcomed a Wizz Air aircraft a day before, which was the first commercial flight to land at the air harbor since the authorities had lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

Serbia introduced a state of emergency and a curfew in mid-March and lifted them on May 7.

"The first commercial flight of Wizz Air low-cost airline arrived yesterday at about 11:40 a.

m. [09:40 GMT] from London with almost 100 passengers. Starting May 21, Air Serbia begins regular flights, four on the first day, to Vienna, London, Frankfurt, and Zurich," the airport's spokesman, Nikola Djukic, said.

Serbia has confirmed a total of 10,733 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 234.

The country will open its borders to citizens of the neighboring countries on June 1.

