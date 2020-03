Passenger Jet With 161 People Conducts Safe Emergency Landing in Moscow - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A passenger jet with 161 people on board has conducted a safe emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport after a warning sensor was triggered in the airplane's left engine, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik.

"The plane landed safely at 23:45 [21:45 GMT]," the spokesman said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Russia's Aeroflot carrier flew from Sochi to Moscow on Sunday evening. There were 154 passengers and seven crew members on board.