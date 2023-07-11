Open Menu

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing At Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:11 PM

A passenger plane has crashed while landing at the international airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, leaving all people on board alive, Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) A passenger plane has crashed while landing at the international airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, leaving all people on board alive, Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that a Halla Airlines E120 aircraft crash-landed on Runway 05 at Aden Abdulle International Airport at 12:23 pm local time (09:23 GMT) on Tuesday. Two people were injured in the incident," the authority said in a statement posted by the Somali National News Agency on Twitter.

The aircraft had 30 passengers and four crew members on board, according to the statement.

Somalia's Garowe news outlet reported that the plane had veered off the runway and crashed against a concrete barrier near the sea. According to photos posted on Twitter, the aircraft lost its landing gear with several cracks in the fuselage.

The statement said that a regional turboprop EMB 120 passenger airline, manufactured by Brazil's aerospace company Embraer, had crashed at the airport.

