Passenger Plane From London Lands in Estonia Despite Temporary Ban - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A Ryanair flight from London has arrived in Estonia's capital of Tallinn on Sunday despite the temporary suspension of all arrivals from the United Kingdom over the new coronavirus strain, Estonian newspaper Postimees reported, citing the local airport.

"The flight from London took place because it is possible that the airline had not been made aware of the new restrictions on time," an airport representative told the newspaper, specifying that the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration was reported the ban's details only "in the afternoon."

According to the report, the Tallinn-bound plane departed from London's Stansted Airport early in the morning, arrived around noon (10:00 GMT) and then headed back to London.

The majority of passengers were reportedly foreigners returning home for the Christmas break. According to Taivo Linnamagi, the aviation and maritime director at the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, as quoted in the report, the passengers will not be deported, but will have to get tested and self-isolate.

The discovery of the new, more infectious coronavirus strain the United Kingdom prompted many countries ” including Estonia ” to temporarily shut the borders with it. According to UK experts, the new strain can transmit up to 70 percent faster than the original coronavirus, albeit the data is lacking on whether or not it is more deadly.