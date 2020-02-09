UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Passenger Plane Makes Hard Landing in Russia's Komi Republic, No One Injured - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) A UTair-operated passenger plane made a hard landing at the airport of the town of Usinsk in Russia's Komi Republic on Sunday, no one was injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"During a hard landing at the Usinsk airport due to problems with the landing gear, the plane's tail hit the runway. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident," the emergency services said.

The plane had 94 people, including six crew members, on board.

