Passenger Plane Makes Hard Landing In Russia's Komi Republic, No One Injured
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) A UTair-operated passenger plane made a hard landing at the airport of the town of Usinsk in Russia's Komi Republic on Sunday, no one was injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.
"During a hard landing at the Usinsk airport due to problems with the landing gear, the plane's tail hit the runway. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident," the emergency services said.
The plane had 94 people, including six crew members, on board.