MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) A UTair-operated passenger plane made a hard landing at the airport of the town of Usinsk in Russia's Komi Republic on Sunday, no one was injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"During a hard landing at the Usinsk airport due to problems with the landing gear, the plane's tail hit the runway. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident," the emergency services said.

The plane had 94 people, including six crew members, on board.