Passenger Plane Makes Hard Landing in Russian Taiga - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) An L-410 passenger aircraft with 16 people on board made a hard landing on Sunday in the taiga forest in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the country's emergency services told Sputnik.

"The L-410 plane, which made a hard landing in the taiga, had 16 people on board, two of them are crew members," an emergency services spokesperson said, adding that a Mi-8 helicopter has been dispatched to search for the aircraft.

According to the emergency services, the plane appears to have caught fire. There are survivors as one of the passengers has called their relatives.