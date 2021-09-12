UrduPoint.com

Passenger Plane Makes Hard Landing In Russian Taiga - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

Passenger Plane Makes Hard Landing in Russian Taiga - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) An L-410 passenger aircraft with 16 people on board made a hard landing on Sunday in the taiga forest in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the country's emergency services told Sputnik.

"The L-410 plane, which made a hard landing in the taiga, had 16 people on board, two of them are crew members," an emergency services spokesperson said, adding that a Mi-8 helicopter has been dispatched to search for the aircraft.

According to the emergency services, the plane appears to have caught fire. There are survivors as one of the passengers has called their relatives.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Irkutsk Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

41 minutes ago
 We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

1 hour ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

2 hours ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.