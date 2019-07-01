UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Plane With Chassis Malfunction Safely Lands In Tel Aviv - Medical Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:02 PM

Passenger Plane With Chassis Malfunction Safely Lands in Tel Aviv - Medical Authorities

A passenger plane with a chassis system malfunction safely landed at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Monday, local medical authorities said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) A passenger plane with a chassis system malfunction safely landed at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Monday, local medical authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Israel's national ambulance service (MDA) said that over 100 ambulances were sent to meet the passenger plane with a malfunction that prepared for an emergency landing at Ben-Gurion airport.

"The plane landed safely," MDA said on Twitter.

According to local media, the airliner belongs to the Bulgarian company Electra Airways, and it flew from the German city of Cologne with about 150 passengers on board.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter German Company Cologne Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Unity vital in base camp of Kashmir liberation mov ..

10 minutes ago

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

10 minutes ago

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in larg ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

4 minutes ago

FC treats 305 patients in Barkhan free medical cam ..

4 minutes ago

Peskov Says Putin's Reply to Zelenskyy's Plea for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.