Passenger Plane With Chassis Malfunction Safely Lands in Tel Aviv - Medical Authorities

A passenger plane with a chassis system malfunction safely landed at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Monday, local medical authorities said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) A passenger plane with a chassis system malfunction safely landed at Israel 's Ben Gurion airport on Monday, local medical authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Israel's national ambulance service (MDA) said that over 100 ambulances were sent to meet the passenger plane with a malfunction that prepared for an emergency landing at Ben-Gurion airport.

"The plane landed safely," MDA said on Twitter.

According to local media, the airliner belongs to the Bulgarian company Electra Airways, and it flew from the German city of Cologne with about 150 passengers on board.