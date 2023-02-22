Passenger Traffic at Dubai Airports More Than Doubles to Over 66 Million in 2022 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) more than doubled in 2022 year-on-year to more than 66 million people, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths.

According to the report, DXB saw a 127% increase in passenger traffic in 2022 compared to the previous year and welcomed a total of 66,069,981 passengers. Significant growth in passenger traffic was seen in the final quarter of 2022, during which the airport welcomed 19,729,155 travelers, up 67% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. It was the busiest quarter since 2019, the report said. A total of 96,701 planes landed at the airport, bringing the annual flight movements to 343,339, a 47% increase year-on-year.

"We knew it was the year when growth would return to the air travel sector in a big way, but the surge was much stronger than anticipated and we had to do our best to turn that challenge into an opportunity.

Thanks to the planning, preparation, and all collaboration and hard work of our people across the airport community, we were ready to meet the challenge of rapid recovery in customer numbers while delivering significant improvement in our service quality across the board," the newspaper quoted Griffiths.

The CEO added that the airport raised its forecast for 2023 and is expecting to welcome 78 million people during the year, as the United Arab Emirates will be hosting major international events, including its annual airshow and the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November.