Passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport picks up in 2021

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport picked up in 2021, thanks to the easing of corona-virus restrictions, the airport announced on Monday

FRANKFURT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport picked up in 2021, thanks to the easing of corona-virus restrictions, the airport announced on Monday.

As one of the busiest airports in Europe, Frankfurt received some 24.8 million passengers in 2021, up by 32.2 percent from 2020, the airport announced.

However, these figures were still well below pre-pandemic levels, it said.There was a noticeable upswing in demand for air travel from April to December in 2021, with passenger numbers tripling compared to the same period in 2020.

But the pace of this rebound slowed at the end of 2021, when the Omicron variant began to spread globally.

"Throughout 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a massive impact on Frankfurt Airport," said Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, the company which operates the airport.While Fraport's passenger traffic saw a gradual and fragile recovery, cargo traffic through the airport grew considerably in 2021.

"Airfreight volumes in Frankfurt even reached a new annual record, despite the ongoing shortage of hold capacity on passenger flights, and other challenges," Schulte said.The airport registered in 2021 the highest annual volume of cargo throughput of 2.32 million metric tons, an 18.7 percent increase year on year.