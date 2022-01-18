UrduPoint.com

Passenger Traffic At Frankfurt Airport Picks Up In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport picks up in 2021

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport picked up in 2021, thanks to the easing of corona-virus restrictions, the airport announced on Monday

FRANKFURT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport picked up in 2021, thanks to the easing of corona-virus restrictions, the airport announced on Monday.

As one of the busiest airports in Europe, Frankfurt received some 24.8 million passengers in 2021, up by 32.2 percent from 2020, the airport announced.

However, these figures were still well below pre-pandemic levels, it said.There was a noticeable upswing in demand for air travel from April to December in 2021, with passenger numbers tripling compared to the same period in 2020.

But the pace of this rebound slowed at the end of 2021, when the Omicron variant began to spread globally.

"Throughout 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a massive impact on Frankfurt Airport," said Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, the company which operates the airport.While Fraport's passenger traffic saw a gradual and fragile recovery, cargo traffic through the airport grew considerably in 2021.

"Airfreight volumes in Frankfurt even reached a new annual record, despite the ongoing shortage of hold capacity on passenger flights, and other challenges," Schulte said.The airport registered in 2021 the highest annual volume of cargo throughput of 2.32 million metric tons, an 18.7 percent increase year on year.

Related Topics

Shortage Europe Company Traffic Frankfurt Same April December 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter o ..

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter of days

14 minutes ago
 India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Mahar ..

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Maharaj dies

37 minutes ago
 9.9Kg gold recovered from Afghan couple at Bacha K ..

9.9Kg gold recovered from Afghan couple at Bacha Khan International Airport

5 minutes ago
 Federal capital's LG polls schedule to be announce ..

Federal capital's LG polls schedule to be announced after delimitation: ECP

5 minutes ago
 Russian troops arrive in Belarus for combat drills ..

Russian troops arrive in Belarus for combat drills

5 minutes ago
 Indonesian president inspects Jakarta-Bandung High ..

Indonesian president inspects Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.