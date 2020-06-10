STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Passenger traffic at the ten largest Swedish airports decreased by 98 percent due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to statistics released on Tuesday by operator company Swedavia.

"In May, about 80,000 passengers passed through ten airports of Swedavia. This is a 98 percent decrease compared to 3.6 million passengers registered in the same period last year," the company said.

According to Sweden's Public Health Agency, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 4,717 people on Tuesday, with the overall confirmed case tally nearing 46,000.