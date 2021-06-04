UrduPoint.com
Passenger Train Hits Group Of Railway Workers In Northwest China, 9 People Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Passenger Train Hits Group of Railway Workers in Northwest China, 9 People Dead - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A passenger train has hit a group of railway workers in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu, leaving nine people dead, Chinese media reported on Friday.

The train was heading from the city of Urumqi, the administrative center of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, for the city of Hangzhou in the province of Zhejiang when it rammed into the group of workers in Gansu's prefecture-level city of Jinchang, the China Central Television reported.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

