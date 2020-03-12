Passenger Vessel Quarantined in Greece Over Coronavirus Fears - Reports

The Blue Star Mykonos ferry with 378 passengers and 77 crew members on board, was placed under temporary quarantine on Thursday in the port of the Greek island of Limnos due to suspicions that some of the crew had the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Blue Star Mykonos ferry with 378 passengers and 77 crew members on board, was placed under temporary quarantine on Thursday in the port of the Greek island of Limnos due to suspicions that some of the crew had the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported.

According to Greece's Proto Thema newspaper, one crew member was said to have a fever that could have been caused by the coronavirus.

The test results are expected to be ready later on Thursday, and if they come back negative the vessel will continue its voyage. Medical authorities will intervene in case of a positive result, the publication said.

Earlier in the day, the country's Health Ministry announced the first death from the coronavirus. The patient was a 66-year-old man who had visited Israel for religious pilgrimages and returned to Greece in late February. The Mediterranean nation has registered a total number of 99 cases so far.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a pandemic in light of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. The number of cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities and 68,000 recoveries.