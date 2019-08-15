UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passengers Evacuated As A320 Plane Goes Beyond Runway In Moscow Region - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Passengers Evacuated as A320 Plane Goes Beyond Runway in Moscow Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A Simferobol-bound Airbus A320 plane with over 100 people on board made an emergency landing in Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"Airbus A320, which flew from Zhukovsky to Simferopol, made a hard landing after taking off near the Rybinskoye village at the outskirts of Zhukovsky," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the airplane went outside the runway after it was hit by an unknown object.

"The evacuation of people is underway," the spokesperson pointed out.

Related Topics

Russia Simferopol From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

10 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

11 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

12 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.