Passengers Evacuated as A320 Plane Goes Beyond Runway in Moscow Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A Simferobol-bound Airbus A320 plane with over 100 people on board made an emergency landing in Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"Airbus A320, which flew from Zhukovsky to Simferopol, made a hard landing after taking off near the Rybinskoye village at the outskirts of Zhukovsky," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the airplane went outside the runway after it was hit by an unknown object.

"The evacuation of people is underway," the spokesperson pointed out.