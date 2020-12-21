UrduPoint.com
Passengers From London Stranded at Hanover Airport Due to New Ban on UK Arrivals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Passengers from London were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport due to flight restrictions that Germany imposed on the United Kingdom because of a new COVID-19 mutation, German media has reported.

At least 63 passengers remain in the airport, awaiting PCR test results after more than twenty countries suspended services with the UK due to the coronavirus mutation.

"Our aim is to prevent a new type of virus from invading Lower Saxony unnoticed," the head of the Hanover region's public health department Andreas Kranz said, as cited by the Der Spiegel news magazine.

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group confirmed on Saturday that the coronavirus variant detected in the UK is spreading at a faster rate and requires the population to be even more careful. According to preliminary estimates, the new version of the virus may be 70 percent more contagious than usual, but nothing yet suggests that it is more dangerous in terms of mortality or hospitalization.

