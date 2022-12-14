Passengers in UK Advised to Avoid Train Travel Amid Railroad Strikes - Network Rail

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) UK railroad operator Network Rail has advised passengers against traveling by train during a two-day strike of railroad workers this week.

"Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December - Only travel if absolutely necessary," Network Rail said in the schedule of strikes on its website.

Disruptions due to strikes will continue from December 13 though January 8, the operator said.

"Trains will be busier and likely to start later and finish earlier, and there will be no services at all in some places," an alert on the Network Rail read.

About 40,000 members of the RMT union of transport workers have announced plans to strike during the holiday season in the UK. The industrial action is part of a long-running dispute between the RMT and Network Rail's train operators over pay and working conditions of maintenance workers and station staff, who are already facing mass job cuts.

In June, the RMT workers started the biggest nationwide strike since 1989, causing massive transport disruption. The protests started following failed negotiations to resolve a dispute over job cuts and pay freezes.

