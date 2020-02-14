UrduPoint.com
Passengers Of MS Westerdam Cruise Ship Tested Negative For COVID-19 - Cambodian Officials

Fri 14th February 2020

People on board of a cruise ship that has been rejected by five ports in Asia over coronavirus fears have tested negative and will be allowed to disembark in Cambodia, media reported Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) People on board of a cruise ship that has been rejected by five ports in Asia over coronavirus fears have tested negative and will be allowed to disembark in Cambodia, media reported Thursday.

The MS Westerdam stayed in Cambodian waters near the port of Sihanoukville as local health authorities ran checks on 20 passengers who showed symptoms of an illness.

"The passengers who were taken ill had acute influenza, sore throats and diarrhea but all tests for Covid-19... turned up negative," a Health Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the Khmer Times daily.

The ship with 2,200 passengers and crew members was allowed to anchor near Sihanoukville on Thursday after it was turned away by Thailand, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Japan over fears that those on board had the virus.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will reportedly welcome the passengers as soon as they are allowed on land on Friday. They will be airlifted to the capital of Phnom Penh where they will board flights home.

