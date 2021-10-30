UrduPoint.com

Passengers On Moscow's Public Transport Down By Quarter As New COVID Measures Take Effect

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Commuting in Moscow was down by roughly a quarter on Thursday, the first day of an 11-day lockdown announced by the Russian capital's administration in the hope of reversing the upward COVID-19 trend.

"The number of metro passengers on Thursday, October 28, was down 27%, from 7 million to 5.19 million.

The number of passengers on the ground public transport was down 24%, from 4 million to 3 million," the mayoral office said in a statement.

The Moscow administration last week announced "non-working paid days" from October 28 to November 7, after coronavirus infections in Russia hit the highest level on record and virus-related deaths passed the 1,000 mark. Most non-essential establishments were ordered shut, with restaurants working for takeout and delivery. Moscow is the country's worst-affected region.

