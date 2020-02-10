UrduPoint.com
Passengers on Quarantined Cruise Ship in Japan Complain of Drug Shortages - Reports

Passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama have complained of shortages of medicine and linens as they wait out quarantine imposed over coronavirus

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama have complained of shortages of medicine and linens as they wait out quarantine imposed over coronavirus.

Tadashi Chida, representing some 2,600 passengers stuck on board, was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster NHK that reports claiming everything was fine were "far from reality."

"Counseling services only available in English. Steak for dinner, which many of the elderly can't eat. The situation is bad," Chida told NHK.

Nearly half of passengers are reportedly 70 years or older, some have pre-existing health problems.

A septuagenarian said he had run out of blood pressure and cholesterol medication days ago.

The passengers have sent a hand-written complaint to the Japanese Health Ministry, demanding that it provide them with adequate food and medicine, fresh bedding and organize room cleaning.

The ship has been under quarantine in the Japanese waters since February 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong fell ill with the new strain of coronavirus. The number of those infected on board stands at 130 after 60 more people tested positive for the virus.

