Passengers Snub 'expensive' London-Paris Eurostar Train For Plane
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Many travellers are opting to take a plane rather than train between London and Paris despite climate concerns and the Eurostar rail service connecting the two capitals in just over two hours
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Many travellers are opting to take a plane rather than train between London and Paris despite climate concerns and the Eurostar rail service connecting the two capitals in just over two hours.
"It's ridiculous to take the plane for such a distance," said Sabia Mokeddem, a French national who has lived in London for more than five years.
Mokeddem says she is forced to fly, however, because of Eurostar's "prohibitive" ticket prices for the 305-mile (492-kilometre) high-speed link through the Channel Tunnel.
"I think of all the carbon that I'm emitting for such a short flight... But I can't afford the train," the 27-year-old bank worker told AFP.
She says she would happily pay a little more to let the train take the strain "because it's better for the planet" and because she prefers going by rail.
But the difference in price is too great when she can find flights that go over rather than under the Channel for as little as 40 euros ($43).
Lucy Kelly, a 30-year-old from Ireland who lives in Paris and works in brand management, takes the train to London only when she can reserve a seat well in advance.
"If I'm organised enough I'll book the Eurostar," she explained. "Then you can find a return for 110 euros which is fine, I think, even if it's still more expensive than the plane.
"If I go last minute, prices can be crazy."
A return ticket often exceeds 350 euros.
Kelly said she took the plane to London in November.
"It was definitely cheaper -- a quarter of the price of getting on the train," she said.
Recent Stories
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024
China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister holds talks with Kuwaiti Counterpart28 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Spanish state secretary for foreign,global affairs58 minutes ago
-
Georgian Foreign Minister visits Saudi National Museum1 hour ago
-
GCC Secretary General, UK Secretary of state for international trade discuss FTA negotiations progre ..1 hour ago
-
Thai court reinstates reformist ex-PM candidate Pita as MP1 hour ago
-
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City reports new COVID-19 sub-variant1 hour ago
-
Magnitude of earthquake in Northern Chile revised from 5.2 to 5.3 -- GFZ2 hours ago
-
Six killed in Mongolia gas explosion2 hours ago
-
Australia face Covid, weather obstacles in second West Indies Test2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling2 hours ago
-
Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes2 hours ago