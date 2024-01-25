Passengers snub 'expensive' London-Paris Eurostar train for plane

Many travellers are opting to take a plane rather than train between London and Paris despite climate concerns and the Eurostar rail service connecting the two capitals in just over two hours

"It's ridiculous to take the plane for such a distance," said Sabia Mokeddem, a French national who has lived in London for more than five years.

Mokeddem says she is forced to fly, however, because of Eurostar's "prohibitive" ticket prices for the 305-mile (492-kilometre) high-speed link through the Channel Tunnel.

"I think of all the carbon that I'm emitting for such a short flight... But I can't afford the train," the 27-year-old bank worker told AFP.

She says she would happily pay a little more to let the train take the strain "because it's better for the planet" and because she prefers going by rail.

But the difference in price is too great when she can find flights that go over rather than under the Channel for as little as 40 euros ($43).

Lucy Kelly, a 30-year-old from Ireland who lives in Paris and works in brand management, takes the train to London only when she can reserve a seat well in advance.

"If I'm organised enough I'll book the Eurostar," she explained. "Then you can find a return for 110 euros which is fine, I think, even if it's still more expensive than the plane.

"If I go last minute, prices can be crazy."

A return ticket often exceeds 350 euros.

Kelly said she took the plane to London in November.

"It was definitely cheaper -- a quarter of the price of getting on the train," she said.

Getting to the airport was a headache, she admitted, but said she would still probably do it again.

"The train should be subsidised. People should be encouraged to take the train, not the plane," she added.