Open Menu

Passengers Snub 'expensive' London-Paris Eurostar Train For Plane

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

Passengers snub 'expensive' London-Paris Eurostar train for plane

Many travellers are opting to take a plane rather than train between London and Paris despite climate concerns and the Eurostar rail service connecting the two capitals in just over two hours

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Many travellers are opting to take a plane rather than train between London and Paris despite climate concerns and the Eurostar rail service connecting the two capitals in just over two hours.

"It's ridiculous to take the plane for such a distance," said Sabia Mokeddem, a French national who has lived in London for more than five years.

Mokeddem says she is forced to fly, however, because of Eurostar's "prohibitive" ticket prices for the 305-mile (492-kilometre) high-speed link through the Channel Tunnel.

"I think of all the carbon that I'm emitting for such a short flight... But I can't afford the train," the 27-year-old bank worker told AFP.

She says she would happily pay a little more to let the train take the strain "because it's better for the planet" and because she prefers going by rail.

But the difference in price is too great when she can find flights that go over rather than under the Channel for as little as 40 euros ($43).

Lucy Kelly, a 30-year-old from Ireland who lives in Paris and works in brand management, takes the train to London only when she can reserve a seat well in advance.

"If I'm organised enough I'll book the Eurostar," she explained. "Then you can find a return for 110 euros which is fine, I think, even if it's still more expensive than the plane.

"If I go last minute, prices can be crazy."

A return ticket often exceeds 350 euros.

Kelly said she took the plane to London in November.

"It was definitely cheaper -- a quarter of the price of getting on the train," she said.

Getting to the airport was a headache, she admitted, but said she would still probably do it again.

"The train should be subsidised. People should be encouraged to take the train, not the plane," she added.

Related Topics

Fine Bank London Paris Price Ireland November All From Airport

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

16 minutes ago

KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme

16 minutes ago
 Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted t ..

Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with any ..

Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power

53 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

1 hour ago
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

4 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice ..

China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

2 hours ago
 Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World