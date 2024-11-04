Passing of Kashmiri leader Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah in Islamabad mourned in US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the Washington-based World Forum for Peace and Justice, Sunday expressed his sorrow over the death in Islamabad of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah, a prominent Kashmiri political and religious personality, at the age of 93.

"Let us pray to Allah to place the soul of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah in Jannatul Firdous and give Sabr to the family," Dr. Fai said in a statement, recounting the career of the departed soul.

The Mirwaiz was elected member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.

He was the son of a distinguished Kashmiri leader and Mufassir-e-Quran, Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah, who migrated to Pakistan and later became the President of Azad Kashmir between 1952 to 1956.

Dr. Fai said he met Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmed Sahib in December 1994 in Haramain-e-Sharifain, while performing Umarah along with his family.

He pointed out tht Ambassador Yusuf Buch, a close associate of former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who passed away in New York in May of 2019, wanted to be laid to rest at the compound of the mausoleums of Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah in Muzaffarabad. "Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah told me that both his father and Ambassador Buch resisted India's occupation of Kashmir till their very last breath and never compromised."

