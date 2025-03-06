Passion Driving LeBron To New Records After Scoring Milestone
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) LeBron James may never be able to settle the eternal debate over whether he deserves to be recognized as the greatest basketball player in history ahead of Michael Jordan.
But after reaching another milestone in his age-defying career, there is a strong case to be made that the 40-year-old NBA icon is at least winning his improbable duel with Father Time.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star became the first NBA player in history to score 50,000 career points, an astonishing scoring record that many believe will never be beaten.
Hours earlier, James had set another record, becoming the oldest man ever to win a player of the month award following a dazzling February in which he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.
James finished Tuesday's 136-115 Lakers victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, demonstrating once again the kind of routine excellence and consistency that have been the hallmarks of a career now deep into its 22nd season.
