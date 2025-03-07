Open Menu

Passports Director Inspects Umrah Halls At Madinah Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Passports Director inspects Umrah Halls at Madinah Airport

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Passports General Director Maj. Gen. Dr. Saleh Al-Murabba inspected Umrah halls at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah to ensure the facilitation of entry procedures for Umrah performers and rapid and accurate service.

Al-Murabba affirmed enhanced passport services at the airport, highlighting the deployment of qualified personnel and advanced technology to ensure a seamless Umrah experience.

