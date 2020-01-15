UrduPoint.com
Past Decade Hottest On Record, 'much Extreme Weather' Ahead: UN

Wed 15th January 2020

Past decade hottest on record, 'much extreme weather' ahead: UN

The past decade has been the hottest on record, the UN said Wednesday, warning that the higher temperatures were expected to fuel numerous extreme weather events in 2020 and beyond

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The past decade has been the hottest on record, the UN said Wednesday, warning that the higher temperatures were expected to fuel numerous extreme weather events in 2020 and beyond.

"Unfortunately, we expect to see much extreme weather throughout 2020 and the coming decades, fuelled by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," Petteri Taalas, head of the UN's World Meteorological Organization, said in a statement.

