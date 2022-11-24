Past Events Prove Growing Need for Organization Such as CSTO - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Disagreements exist between the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but past events and the entire past year have demonstrated a growing need for such an organization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that during the CSTO summit that he refused to sign the Declaration of the Collective Security Council of the Organization.

"No way.

There are certain disagreements on certain points that did not really allow the signing of two documents yesterday. But this does not mean that in some way it threatens the existence of the CSTO ... the positions of the parties voiced during the event (summit), and the whole of last year demonstrated the growing need of the participating states for such an organization," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Armenia's refusal to sign the declaration will affect the fate of the CSTO.