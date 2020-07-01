UrduPoint.com
Past Month Accounts For 60% Of All COVID-19 Cases - WHO's Tedros

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:57 PM

Past Month Accounts for 60% of All COVID-19 Cases - WHO's Tedros

The past month alone accounts for 60 percent of all cases of the COVID-19 lung disease reported since the beginning of the outbreak, while more than 160,000 new cases have been reported daily every day for the past week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The past month alone accounts for 60 percent of all cases of the COVID-19 lung disease reported since the beginning of the outbreak, while more than 160,000 new cases have been reported daily every day for the past week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"More than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO and more than 506,000 deaths. For the past week, the number of new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day. Sixty percent of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief reiterated the call for a comprehensive approach, noting that countries that had adopted it had managed to suppress transmission and would be able to contain potential flare-ups of infections as restrictions are lifted.

"However, we are concerned that some countries have not used all the tools at their disposal and have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead," Tedros said.

The head of the UN health agency stressed, however, that it was never late for any country to turn the situation around by taking a a comprehensive approach.

