Past Year Saw Lowest Number of Undocumented Migrants Crossing Into EU Since 2013 - Frontex

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The number of undocumented migrants crossing into the EU was the lowest in 2020 since 2013 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and relevant restrictions, the EU border agency Frontex said in a press release on Friday.

"The number of detections of illegal border crossings along the EU's external borders fell 13% last year to around 124 000, in large part due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by various countries, according to preliminary figures collected by Frontex. This was the lowest number of illegal border crossings since 2013," Frontex said.

According to the agency, Syrian refugees constituted the majority of those who illegally crossed into the bloc in 2020, followed by Moroccans, Tunisians and Algerians.

"Despite a rise early in the year, the Eastern Mediterranean migratory route ultimately saw the biggest fall in the number of arrivals, which fell by over three-quarters to around 20 000.

The number of illegal border crossings in the Western Mediterranean region decreased by 29% to around 17 000," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Canary Islands experienced a record number of migrant arrivals in 2020, largely due to a significant increase over the last four months of the year.

"In total, more than 22 600 illegal border crossings were detected on the Western African migratory route, eight times the tally from the previous year," Frontex said.

According to Frontex, male migrants accounted to a much larger proportion of the total number of undocumented migrants arriving in Europe, while women accounted to only about 10 percent. A year ago, women amounted to a quarter of all migrant arrivals.