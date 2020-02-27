Pastry Shop in Central Genoa Sells Dessert in Shape of Virus Amid COVID-19 Fears

A pastry shop in central Genoa, Mangini, has started to sell mini-cakes in the shape of the coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the spread of the disease in Italy and mounting fears among the city's population, local media reported on Thursday

Mangini cafe set up a tray with coronavirus-shaped desserts in the morning, but they "sold like hotcakes" within hours, Genova24 reported, citing a worker at the bakery.

According to the Italian Health Ministry's latest statistics, there have been over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. The two centers of the outbreak are the Lombardy and Veneto regions in the north of the country. Liguria, neighboring with Lombardy, has had 11 confirmed cases so far.