'Pat-S' Self-Propelled Howitzer Getting Revived in Russia - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Kurganmashzavod manufacturing company, which is part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec, is working on modernizing the 152-mm "Pat-S" self-propelled artillery installation, a company spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Modernization of self-propelled artillery installations based on the modified BMP-3 (infantry fighting vehicle) chassis is underway. These vehicles, equipped with a 120-mm gun ...and a 152-mm gun, are capable of significantly increasing the efficiency of motorized rifle units," the spokesperson said.