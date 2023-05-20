UrduPoint.com

'Pat-S' Self-Propelled Howitzer Getting Revived In Russia - Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 05:40 AM

'Pat-S' Self-Propelled Howitzer Getting Revived in Russia - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Kurganmashzavod manufacturing company, which is part of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec, is working on modernizing the 152-mm "Pat-S" self-propelled artillery installation, a company spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Modernization of self-propelled artillery installations based on the modified BMP-3 (infantry fighting vehicle) chassis is underway. These vehicles, equipped with a 120-mm gun ...and a 152-mm gun, are capable of significantly increasing the efficiency of motorized rifle units," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Na ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Nair Festival

4 hours ago
 Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

6 hours ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

6 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

6 hours ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

6 hours ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.