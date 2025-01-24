Paths To Australian Open Men's Final
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Paths to Sunday's Australian Open men's final (x denotes seed):
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) v Alexander Zverev (GER x2)
Head to head: Zverev leads Sinner 4-2
Sinner
1st rd: bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
2nd rd: bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
4th rd: bt Holger Rune (DEN x13) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1
SF: bt Ben Shelton (USA x21) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2
Zverev
1st rd: bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
4th rd: bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Tommy Paul (USA x12) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1
SF: bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x7) 7-6 (7/5), 0-0 ret
