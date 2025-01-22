Paths To Australian Open Men's Semi-finals
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Paths to Friday's Australian Open men's semi-finals (x denotes seed):
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) v Ben Shelton (USA x21)
Sinner
1st rd: bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
2nd rd: bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
4th rd: bt Holger Rune (DEN x13) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1
Shelton
1st rd: bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4
3rd rd: bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
4th rd: bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 ret
QF: bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Novak Djokovic (SRB x7) v Alexander Zverev (GER x2)
Djokovic
1st rd: bt Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Jaime Faria (POR) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Tomas Machac (CZE x26) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
4th rd: bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x24) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
QF: bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
Zverev
1st rd: bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
4th rd: bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Tommy Paul (USA x12) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1
