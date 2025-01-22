Open Menu

Paths To Australian Open Men's Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Paths to Australian Open men's semi-finals

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Paths to Friday's Australian Open men's semi-finals (x denotes seed):

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) v Ben Shelton (USA x21)

Sinner

1st rd: bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

2nd rd: bt Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

3rd rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

4th rd: bt Holger Rune (DEN x13) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

QF: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Shelton

1st rd: bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5

2nd rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

3rd rd: bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

4th rd: bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 1-0 ret

QF: bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x7) v Alexander Zverev (GER x2)

Djokovic

1st rd: bt Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

2nd rd: bt Jaime Faria (POR) 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2

3rd rd: bt Tomas Machac (CZE x26) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

4th rd: bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x24) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

QF: bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Zverev

1st rd: bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

3rd rd: bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

4th rd: bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

QF: bt Tommy Paul (USA x12) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1

Recent Stories

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water securi ..

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait

1 minute ago
 UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

16 minutes ago
 DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution ..

DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience

17 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

31 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

32 minutes ago
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

47 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

1 hour ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

1 hour ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World