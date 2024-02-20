Patient Care Hit As Thousands Of Doctors Resign In South Korea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Hitting patient care, thousands of trainee medics Tuesday resigned from duty in South Korea to protest the government’s move to increase the number of medical student seats.
However, President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the protesting doctors to “not hold people's lives and health hostage.”
Some 6,415 trainee doctors at 100 hospitals have submitted their resignations while around 1,600 of them suspended their work, the Seoul-based Yonhap news reported.
South Korea has some 13,000 trainee doctors in South Korea while the government ordered 831 trainee doctors to return to work.
"Trainee doctors who are key players in the medical field and medical school students who are key players in future medicine should not take collective action by taking the people's lives and health hostage," said the president.
Yoon said some “surgeries for cancer patients have already been postponed” due to the strike.
The country’s Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo Park said the resignations by doctors "led to a disruption in medical services, such as the cancellation of surgeries.
"
Protesting doctors claim that the government "lacks transparency" and that the move to increase the number of medical students will "compromise" the quality of medical education and services.
The government, however, said the increase of 2,000 seats is "necessary" to address a shortage of doctors, especially in rural areas and crucial specialties.
Currently, South Korea's annual enrollment for medical seats is 3,058 seats.
Last Friday, the country's Health Ministry banned large-scale resignations and issued action against doctors' collective resignations.
Also, to manage the patient rush due to the fallout from resignations, government-run hospitals in Seoul decided to extend normal operating hours.
South Korea's healthcare system heavily relies on trainee doctors, especially in emergency and acute care.
To meet the needs of patients, the government extended normal working hours at the hospitals in Seoul.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals5 minutes ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing6 minutes ago
-
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub6 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit15 minutes ago
-
China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM16 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason16 minutes ago
-
Wind-powered Dutch ship sets sail for greener future25 minutes ago
-
China New Growth: Changing festival traditions reflect vigor, potential of Chinese market26 minutes ago
-
Mongolia sees record snow in 49 years26 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's exports up 8.7 pct in January26 minutes ago