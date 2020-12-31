Patient Dies Aged 91 at Swiss Care Home After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine - Regulator

A 91-year-old patient died at a care home in the central Swiss canton of Lucerne several days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, said Wednesday, adding that no link between the death and the vaccination was established

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A 91-year-old patient died at a care home in the central Swiss canton of Lucerne several days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, said Wednesday, adding that no link between the death and the vaccination was established.

On December 19, Swissmedic approved the use of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Switzerland, saying that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweighed the risks posed by inoculation. Switzerland launched mass vaccination on December 23.

"Several days after the vaccination against COVID-19, a 91-year-old person, who suffered from several acute diseases, died at the care home in the canton of Lucerne.

Neither the medical record, nor the acute course of the disease suggested that there was a direct connection between the vaccination against COVID-19 and the death. The available comprehensive information points to the pre-existing diseases as the natural cause of the death," Swissmedic said on Wednesday.

The regulator added that it had not registered any side effects caused by the vaccine yet.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Switzerland has confirmed 4,197 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of 442,481. The country registered 24,215 new COVID-19 infections over the past week.