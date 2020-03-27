Patient With Confirmed Coronavirus Dies In Moscow - Crisis Center
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) A woman with confirmed coronavirus died in Moscow, she had one lung due to an oncological condition, the center for control and monitoring of the coronavirus situation in the capital said Friday.
"A patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the woman, who had no lung, was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia at the hospitalization.