MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Russian operational headquarters monitoring the coronavirus situation said on Saturday that an elderly woman with pre-existing health conditions became the country's sixth COVID-19 fatality.

"In Moscow, a patient who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection died. Upon admission to the hospital, a 69-year-old patient was confirmed to be suffering bilateral pneumonia.

Doctors have performed all the necessary checks, comprehensive treatment, including in the intensive care unit, but the woman could not be saved. The patient also suffered from cardiosclerosis, second degree atherosclerosis and chronic pyelonephritis," the center said.

According to the statement, the woman was an epidemiologist who worked in a university and had no contacts with the coronavirus carriers.

The latest update on the COVID-19 toll in Russia on the morning of Saturday stated 1,264 confirmed cases in 62 regions.