Patients Brave Mental Health Desert In Mauritania
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The wall was tagged with graffiti above 22-year-old Sidi's bed in the lone psychiatric hospital in Mauritania, a country whose mental health system is as sparse as its desert landscapes
"Stress kills your neurons," said the message scrawled in room 13, one of just 20 beds available for psychiatric patients in the African country of five million people, which sits between the Atlantic and the Sahara.
Sidi's father, Mohamed Lemine, traced his son's mental health troubles to a frustrated attempt to emigrate to the United States.
"His friends got him into these problems. They put the idea in his head of leaving the country, but the bank turned down his loan application," Lemine said.
"After that, he became sad and started taking drugs.
At a loss on how to handle Sidi's increasingly violent psychotic episodes, Lemine finally brought him three days previously to the Nouakchott Centre for Specialised Medicine, home to the country's only psychiatric ward, where he was admitted with a diagnosis of psychosis.
Lemine, a retired army officer with a neatly trimmed white beard, had installed a mat in his son's room to keep watch over him.
Like most patients, Sidi was expected to remain in the centre only a few days. Beds and staff are too scarce for longer stays.
"We need to increase the number of beds. Lots of patients travel long distances to come here, and there's no other psychiatric care infrastructure," said one of the centre's doctors, Mohamed Lemine Abeidi.
