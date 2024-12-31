Open Menu

Patients Brave Mental Health Desert In Mauritania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Patients brave mental health desert in Mauritania

The wall was tagged with graffiti above 22-year-old Sidi's bed in the lone psychiatric hospital in Mauritania, a country whose mental health system is as sparse as its desert landscapes

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The wall was tagged with graffiti above 22-year-old Sidi's bed in the lone psychiatric hospital in Mauritania, a country whose mental health system is as sparse as its desert landscapes.

"Stress kills your neurons," said the message scrawled in room 13, one of just 20 beds available for psychiatric patients in the African country of five million people, which sits between the Atlantic and the Sahara.

Sidi's father, Mohamed Lemine, traced his son's mental health troubles to a frustrated attempt to emigrate to the United States.

"His friends got him into these problems. They put the idea in his head of leaving the country, but the bank turned down his loan application," Lemine said.

"After that, he became sad and started taking drugs.

"

At a loss on how to handle Sidi's increasingly violent psychotic episodes, Lemine finally brought him three days previously to the Nouakchott Centre for Specialised Medicine, home to the country's only psychiatric ward, where he was admitted with a diagnosis of psychosis.

Lemine, a retired army officer with a neatly trimmed white beard, had installed a mat in his son's room to keep watch over him.

Like most patients, Sidi was expected to remain in the centre only a few days. Beds and staff are too scarce for longer stays.

"We need to increase the number of beds. Lots of patients travel long distances to come here, and there's no other psychiatric care infrastructure," said one of the centre's doctors, Mohamed Lemine Abeidi.

Related Topics

Loan Army Drugs Bank Nouakchott United States Mauritania Million Sad

Recent Stories

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding cerem ..

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grands ..

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaug ..

Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaugurates underground water tank ..

3 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held in sargodha

Bootlegger held in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Five criminal gangs busted

Five criminal gangs busted

3 minutes ago
 Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of co ..

Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session

3 minutes ago
 RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heri ..

RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heritage sports

3 minutes ago
US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s econom ..

US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

24 minutes ago
 Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for ..

Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for development post climatic dis ..

7 minutes ago
 MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

1 hour ago
 SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

7 minutes ago
 Elderly woman dies in house fire

Elderly woman dies in house fire

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World