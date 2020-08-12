UrduPoint.com
Patient's Death In Mongolia May Be Linked To Bubonic Plague - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Patient's Death in Mongolia May Be Linked to Bubonic Plague - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) One patient is suspected to have died of the bubonic plague in the Khovd province in western Mongolia, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement on its official Facebook account on Wednesday.

The patient was admitted to local medical facilities on Tuesday and preliminary diagnosis indicated the person died of the bubonic plague, the official MONTSAME Agency reported.

The patient's samples were sent to Mongolia's National Center of Zoonotic Diseases for confirmation, but no official results have been released, the report added. All the close contacts of the patient have been placed under medical supervision.

The patient was identified as a 42-year-old man who bought two dead marmots before his death, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Confirmed cases of the bubonic plague have been identified in Mongolia and China's Inner Mongolia province in recent months.

More Stories From World

