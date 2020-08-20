UrduPoint.com
Patients Need Medical Surveillance For 30 Minutes After Getting Russian Vaccine From COVID

The vaccination procedure against COVID-19 with the Russian-produced Gam-COVID-Vac, dubbed Sputnik V, involves medical monitoring prior to and 30 minutes after the injection, according to the vaccine's instruction, obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The vaccination procedure against COVID-19 with the Russian-produced Gam-COVID-Vac, dubbed Sputnik V, involves medical monitoring prior to and 30 minutes after the injection, according to the vaccine's instruction, obtained by Sputnik.

"After the injection, a patient needs to be monitored by medical workers for 30 minutes," the instruction read.

A temperature check and other pre-vaccination medical examination procedures are also required, according to the instruction.

The vaccination must be carried out in spaces equipped with anti shock therapy tools, the instruction said.

The Sputnik V vaccine is the world's first one against the coronavirus causing COVID-19. Developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry, the vaccine was officially registered by the Russian government on August 11.

The phase 3 trial of the vaccine, involving around 2,000 people, is currently underway.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, it has received applications from more than 20 countries for the purchase of around one billion doses of the vaccine. Russia has contracted the vaccine's production in five countries, with the expected capacity to produce 500 million doses per year.

The WHO guidelines require three phases of clinical trials for a vaccine to be ready for mass distribution. The third phase usually includes up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories.

